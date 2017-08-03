Mobile Man Says Body Camera Release Could Have Changed His Sentence

A Mobile man says the release of body camera footage could have prevented the 12 months probation he is currently serving for a June 2016 resisting arrest conviction.

According to Jorori Coleman police harassed and arrested him and a friend without reason. Coleman’s attorneys requested body camera footage from Mobile Police to investigate and use in court. Their request was never fulfilled.

“They kept saying we’ll get back with you, we’ll get back with you and it just pushed on,” says Coleman.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says departments do not release evidence while an investigation is ongoing.

“We don’t release investigative materials while cases are pending whether that’s body cams or other materials. We believe that we need to be able to have an investigative role that doesn’t necessarily allow that to be disclosed initially to the public to make sure that we’re able to thoroughly investigate those matters that were given,” says Marshall.

Coleman tells us a small portion of the video was shown in court that corroborated the police officer’s side to the story. He says that portion of the video did not give the full picture of what happened and argues his lawyers should have been given access to the full video.

Coleman says, “If the body cam was released, there would have never been no harassment. I wouldn’t be charged with anything at all.”

The City of Mobile has requested and opinion from the Attorney General’s Office regarding the release of body camera video. The Alabama Attorney General says it could be months before his office process the request and gives an opinion.