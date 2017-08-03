Mobile County Constable Arrested for Domestic Violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Ofice has announced the arrest of a Mobile County Constable. According to the Sheriffs Office, Jeffery Melton Morris, 45, of Wilmer was arrested on Tuesday for striking a female in the face. Morris is also alleged to have rammed her car with his as she attempted to leave.

The victim advised that Morris is currently the Constable for the Tanner Williams area. Deputies were able to verify that he is listed as the Constable for Precinct 21.

Later in the evening, at approximately 9:30 pm, deputies responded to the parking lot area of Wal-Mart located at Schillingers Rd and Moffett Rd, in reference to a domestic call. When deputies arrived an additional female victim told them that, while driving down the road with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Morris, they got into an argument and Morris grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it, causing her to hit a curb, damaging her vehicle.

The victim stated that he then struck her in the face causing her head to hit the dash of the vehicle.

Morris was still on scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) and Domestic Violence 3rd (Criminal Mischief).

Additional charges are forthcoming from the first victim.