Mississippi Tax preparer sentenced for filing false tax return

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi woman who admitted to filing false tax returns has been sentenced.

65-year-old Doris Kelley was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of impeding the internal revenue laws and aiding in the preparation of a false tax return in April.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg said in a news release Wednesday that Kelley operated a tax return business from her home. She kept funds from several clients, who owed income taxes to the IRS. Kelley provided copies of accurate returns to her clients, but would not file the returns with the IRS.

She also filed returns without her customer’s knowledge.

Kelley’s scheme caused a $500,000 tax loss.