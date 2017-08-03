Maine to Raise Smoking Age from 18 to 21

(WKRG) — A bill was passed prohibiting those below the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products in Maine on Wednesday.

According to the Maine Public, the Senate voted 29-5 and the House 90-44 to override Maine’s Governor Paul LePage’s veto of the proposal.

Those in favor of the bill said it would prevent smoking deaths because about 95 percent of adults who smoke started by the age of 21. A report by the American Lung Association fund says that increasing the legal age could prevent over 223,000 premature deaths of people born between 2000 and 2019.

In his veto letter, Gov. LePage said he couldn’t support a bill that denies legal adults from purchasing a legal product, according to the Maine Public. He also argued that the bill would hurt Maine grocery and convenience stores.

The amended version of the bill exempts people who are 18-20 years old and will be implemented in July 2018. The law will also apply to e-cigarettes, hookah pipes, and other smoking accessories.

Maine joins California, Hawaii, and New Jersey as the only states to raise the limit from 18 to 21.