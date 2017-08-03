Liquor Store Warns Customers to ‘Pull Your Pants Up or Don’t Come In”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A sign greeting customers at an Oklahoma City liquor store is grabbing attention, and hopefully prompting some customers to grab something else.

A Midwest wine and spirits store in Oklahoma City hung a sign that was clear as day: “Pull your pants up or don’t come in.”

Management at the store put the sign up because they say customers kept coming in with low-riding pants.

The sign continues to say, ” Try and have some decency for others. No one wants to see your underwear.”

There were mixed reviews from customers about the sign. Some agreed with the store’s decision, but others had a different opinion.

“I don’t want to see anybody else’s underwear. I realized wearing pants low is a fashion statement for some, but it doesn’t work for me and I find it somewhat offensive,” customer Chad Gilbert stated.

Some say the sign could be a little hard. “I can see if it was like a church. There are families there, you might have a problem with that, but this is a liquor store. I’ve seen worse at a liquor store,” Sunshine Weatherby said.

The store says one of their reasons is beyond decency and underwear, but that security is the big factor for the sign. An employee said that when people come in with their pants sagging, it’s easier for them to steal bottles.

According to the store, once they put up its sign, other stores have followed suit.