How ‘The First 48’ Could Impact the Mayoral Election

By Published:
Photo from A&E Website

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At 8 p.m. Thursday night, Mobilians will turn on their TVs to see the Port City’s deadliest crimes exposed on A&E’s ‘The First 48.’ ‘

‘The First 48’ takes viewers behind the scenes of real-life investigations as it follows homicide detectives in the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations, giving viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes, interrogations, and forensic processing.

‘The First 48’ crews have shadowed detectives in the Mobile Police Department for the past year, and the Mobile episodes will likely bring up several hot topics in the upcoming Mayoral election, including crime rates, transparency, and police body camera footage.

News 5  is developing this story for tonight’s newscasts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s