How ‘The First 48’ Could Impact the Mayoral Election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At 8 p.m. Thursday night, Mobilians will turn on their TVs to see the Port City’s deadliest crimes exposed on A&E’s ‘The First 48.’ ‘

‘The First 48’ takes viewers behind the scenes of real-life investigations as it follows homicide detectives in the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations, giving viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes, interrogations, and forensic processing.

‘The First 48’ crews have shadowed detectives in the Mobile Police Department for the past year, and the Mobile episodes will likely bring up several hot topics in the upcoming Mayoral election, including crime rates, transparency, and police body camera footage.

News 5 is developing this story for tonight’s newscasts.