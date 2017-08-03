(WKRG) — The school year is about to begin. Here are the first day of school dates:
Alabama Schools:
- Mobile County: 8th
- Baldwin County: 21st
- Mobile Catholic Archdiocese: 21st
- Saraland: 8th
- Satsuma: 9th
- Chickasaw: 10th
- Faith Academy: 8th
- Cottage Hill Christian: 9th
- Mobile Christian: 8th (Half day)
- St. Paul’s Episcopal School: 10th
- UMS-Wright: Not listed online
- Washington County: 10th
- Clarke County: 7th
- Monroe County: 7th
- Escambia County(Ala.): 10th
- Conecuh County: Not listed online
- Bayside Academy: 14th
- St. Luke’s Episcopal School: 16th (Half Day)
Florida Schools:
- Escambia County (Fla.): 10th
- Santa Rosa County: 14th
- Okaloosa County: 10th
- Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese: 9th