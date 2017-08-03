‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Arrested

(CNN) — The actor who played Luke Duke on the “Dukes of Hazzard” was arrested Wednesday night.

Authorities in Waltham, Massachusetts say Tom Wopat was taken into custody on charges of indecent assault, battery, and possible drug possession.

Police say they found two bags of white powder, believed to be cocaine, during a search of Wopat and his vehicle.

The 65-year-old actor was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday just hours before he was set to appear in a Boston performance of the musical “42nd Street.” The theater says Wopat will still perform.

Wopat has worked steadily on stage and screen since the “Dukes of Hazzard,” including a role in the A&E drama “Longmire.”