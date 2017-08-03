‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Arrested

WKRG Staff Published:
(WCVB-TV via AP, Pool)

(CNN) — The actor who played Luke Duke on the “Dukes of Hazzard” was arrested Wednesday night.

Authorities in Waltham, Massachusetts say Tom Wopat was taken into custody on charges of indecent assault, battery, and possible drug possession.

Police say they found two bags of white powder, believed to be cocaine, during a search of Wopat and his vehicle.

The 65-year-old actor was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday just hours before he was set to appear in a Boston performance of the musical “42nd Street.” The theater says Wopat will still perform.

Wopat has worked steadily on stage and screen since the “Dukes of Hazzard,” including a role in the A&E drama “Longmire.”

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s