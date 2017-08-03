BREAKING: Death Investigation on Pleasant Valley Road

UPDATE: 5:43 PM: News 5’s Allen Carter reported LIVE on the News 5 Facebook page that police were called out to a medical emergency at the scene on Pleasant Valley Road near Government. They found a dead person at the house. Allen reports a very large police scene there. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is on the scene, an assistant chief and other high ranking officers are on the scene, which is not typical. Crews from the crime TV program “First 48” are also on hand. The Mobile episodes of the reality program premiere tonight on cable television.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Pleasant Valley Road MPD tweeted Thursday afternoon.

News 5 has a crew on the way. We will have more on News 5 at 6 p.m.