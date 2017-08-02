Who is running in the special election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat?

(WIAT) — Many people have thrown their names in the hat to run for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

Governor Kay Ivey moved the date for the special election. The primary is set for August 15, 2017, the runoff is on September 26, 2017, and the general election is set for December 12, 2017.

The Democratic and Republican candidates who initially qualified to run in the special election are:

Democratic candidates:

Will Boyd

Email:willboydforcongress@gmail.com

Website: willboydforcongress.com

Vann Caldwell

Email: vanncaldwell@yahoo.com

Website: vanncaldwell.com

Jason Fisher

Email: info@fisherforsenate.com

Website: fisherforsenate.com

Michael Hansen

Email: info@hansenforalabama.com

Website: hansenforalabama.com

Doug Jones

Email:doug@dougjonesforsenate.com

Website: dougjonesforsenate.com

Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Email: info@teamkennedy2017.org

Website: teamkennedy2017.org

Brian McGee

UPDATE JULY 21 – Lee County Vietnam veteran Brian McGee says he’s dropping out to support Doug Jones. Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, acknowledged the uphill climb of running as a Democrat in a deep red state, but says he believes he can win.

Email: electmcgee@gmail.com

Website: electmcgee.com

Charles Nana

Email: nanaforsenate@gmail.com

Website: nanaforsenate.com

Republican candidates:

James Paul Beretta

Email: david@jamesberetta2017.com

Joseph F. Breault

Email: alcandidate2017@gmail.com

Randy Brinson

Email: heather@votebrinson.com

Mo Brooks

Email: clay@mobrooksforsenate.com

Dom Gentile

UPDATE JULY 21- Hoover businessman Dom Gentile announced he’s ending his bid. Gentile’s wife has been diagnosed with cancer. He appeared alongside Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama’s fifth district, to endorse him for the Senate seat.

Mary Maxwell

Email: marymaxwell836@yahoo.com.au

Roy Moore

Email: rich.hobson@judgeroymooreforsenate.com

Bryan Peeples

Email: info@bryanpeeples.com

Trip Pittman

Email: trip@tripforsenate.com

Luther Strange

Email: shana@lutherstrange.com