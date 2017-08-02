Who is running in the special election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat?

(WIAT) — Many people have thrown their names in the hat to run for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.
Governor Kay Ivey moved the date for the special election. The primary is set for August 15, 2017, the runoff is on September 26, 2017, and the general election is set for December 12, 2017.
The Democratic and Republican candidates who initially qualified to run in the special election are:
Democratic candidates:
Will Boyd
Email:willboydforcongress@gmail.com
Website: willboydforcongress.com
Vann Caldwell
Email: vanncaldwell@yahoo.com
Website: vanncaldwell.com
Jason Fisher
Email: info@fisherforsenate.com
Website: fisherforsenate.com
Michael Hansen
Email: info@hansenforalabama.com
Website: hansenforalabama.com
Doug Jones
Email:doug@dougjonesforsenate.com
Website: dougjonesforsenate.com
Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Email: info@teamkennedy2017.org
Website: teamkennedy2017.org
Brian McGee
UPDATE JULY 21 – Lee County Vietnam veteran Brian McGee says he’s dropping out to support Doug Jones. Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, acknowledged the uphill climb of running as a Democrat in a deep red state, but says he believes he can win.
Email: electmcgee@gmail.com
Website: electmcgee.com
Charles Nana
Email: nanaforsenate@gmail.com
Website: nanaforsenate.com
Republican candidates:
James Paul Beretta
Email: david@jamesberetta2017.com
Joseph F. Breault
Email: alcandidate2017@gmail.com
Randy Brinson
Email: heather@votebrinson.com
Mo Brooks
Email: clay@mobrooksforsenate.com
Dom Gentile
UPDATE JULY 21- Hoover businessman Dom Gentile announced he’s ending his bid. Gentile’s wife has been diagnosed with cancer. He appeared alongside Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama’s fifth district, to endorse him for the Senate seat.
Mary Maxwell
Email: marymaxwell836@yahoo.com.au
Roy Moore
Email: rich.hobson@judgeroymooreforsenate.com
Bryan Peeples
Email: info@bryanpeeples.com
Trip Pittman
Email: trip@tripforsenate.com
Luther Strange
Email: shana@lutherstrange.com