Who is running in the special election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat?

(WIAT) — Many people have thrown their names in the hat to run for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

Governor Kay Ivey moved the date for the special election. The primary is set for August 15, 2017, the runoff is on September 26, 2017, and the general election is set for December 12, 2017.

The Democratic and Republican candidates who initially qualified to run in the special election are:

Democratic candidates:

Will Boyd 

Email:willboydforcongress@gmail.com
Website: willboydforcongress.com

Vann Caldwell 

Email: vanncaldwell@yahoo.com
Website: vanncaldwell.com

Jason Fisher 

Email: info@fisherforsenate.com
Website: fisherforsenate.com

Michael Hansen 

Email: info@hansenforalabama.com
Website: hansenforalabama.com

Doug Jones 

Email:doug@dougjonesforsenate.com
Website: dougjonesforsenate.com

Robert Kennedy, Jr. 

Email: info@teamkennedy2017.org
Website: teamkennedy2017.org

Brian McGee 

UPDATE JULY 21 –  Lee County Vietnam veteran Brian McGee says he’s dropping out to support Doug Jones. Jones, a former U.S. Attorney, acknowledged the uphill climb of running as a Democrat in a deep red state, but says he believes he can win.

Email: electmcgee@gmail.com
Website: electmcgee.com

Charles Nana

Email: nanaforsenate@gmail.com
Website: nanaforsenate.com

Republican candidates: 

James Paul Beretta 

Website

Email: david@jamesberetta2017.com

Joseph F. Breault 

Email: alcandidate2017@gmail.com

Randy Brinson 

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Email: heather@votebrinson.com

Mo Brooks 

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Email: clay@mobrooksforsenate.com

Dom Gentile 

UPDATE JULY 21- Hoover businessman Dom Gentile announced he’s ending his bid. Gentile’s wife has been diagnosed with cancer. He appeared alongside Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama’s fifth district, to endorse him for the Senate seat.

Mary Maxwell 

Website

Email: marymaxwell836@yahoo.com.au

Roy Moore 

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Email: rich.hobson@judgeroymooreforsenate.com

Bryan Peeples 

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Email: info@bryanpeeples.com

Trip Pittman 

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Email: trip@tripforsenate.com

Luther Strange 

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Email: shana@lutherstrange.com

