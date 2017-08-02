The Internet Can “Bearly” Contain Itself Over this LIVE Cam of Bears Catching Salmon

By Published:

It’s salmon spawning season in Alaska, and for the bears that’s like an all-you-can eat buffet with no charge. Fortunately for us, LIVE cameras mean we can watch it all on social media.

Explore.Org and and Katmai National Park are streaming the scene LIVE on Youtube. Millions of people have been captivated by the scene, and both groups hope that will inspire awe, wonder and support for our parks and nature.

So many people have been watching that the camera has been freezing up. But, a little patience is worth the wonderful sight. WKRG will be streaming the camera regularly on our Facebook page.

