TAKE 5: Roasted Tomato & Charred Corn Gazpacho

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The chef of the Mobile Marriott and Casey from Sunrise Fresh Produce join forces to make a fresh, summertime gazpacho using fresh, locally sourced produce. Watch the video to find out more about fresh produce programs in the Mobile area.

Here’s how to make the healthy (and easy!) dish:

RECIPE:

Roasted Tomato & Charred Corn Gazpacho

INGREDIENTS:

15 Oven Roasted Roma Tomatoes

4 Ears Of Grilled Corn

8 Grilled Green Onion Stalks

2 Large White Onions Grilled & Chopped

8 Cloves Roasted Garlic Cloves

1 Roasted Red Bell Pepper

1 Roasted Yellow Bell Pepper

1 Roasted Green Bell Pepper

2 Roasted Jalapenos (*seeds & ribs removed)

6 Cucumbers (* Peeled, Seeded & Diced)

4 Cups Tomato Juice

2 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar

2 tbsp. Sugar

2 tbsp. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Large Bunch Of Cilantro

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Garnish: Sour Cream, Corn or Flour Tortillas, Fresh Cilantro Leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

After prepping all the grilled vegetables add all ingredients in batches to a food processor. Pulse until just smooth (leave it chunky if you like) Serve with sour cream and toasted corn or flour tortillas.