The sun is powerful and can damage your eyes. There’s even a higher risk of damage during a solar eclipse so if you want to look directly at it, you must use certified solar eclipse glasses. Here’s what you need to know.
- Only get solar eclipse glasses that are ISO 12312-2 rated. Also look for a “CE” designation.
- Do not use glasses that are scratched. Throw them away.
- You can use #14 welder’s glass but otherwise do not use anything other than approved solar eclipse glasses to look directly at the sun.
- If you are around children, make sure they are not putting their eyes at risk.
- Do not use regular sunglasses.
- Do not think that layering many sheets of dark tinting will be safe. It is not.
- Do not look at the sun directly through an optical viewfinder on your camera or binoculars or a telescope because the light will be further magnified on your eyes.
- The sun may damage a digital camera sensor so purchase a solar eclipse filter for your camera too if you plan to take professional pictures.
BOTTOM LINE: purchase solar eclipse glasses. They are typically just a couple of dollars. Do a search online for ISO 12312 solar eclipse glasses or check local stores. Many places sell them. Here are just some stores that sell solar eclipse glasses in the News 5 area. This list is in no order, and this is not an endorsement. Call ahead to see if they have any left.
