The sun is powerful and can damage your eyes. There’s even a higher risk of damage during a solar eclipse so if you want to look directly at it, you must use certified solar eclipse glasses. Here’s what you need to know.

Only get solar eclipse glasses that are ISO 12312-2 rated. Also look for a “CE” designation.

Do not use glasses that are scratched. Throw them away.

You can use #14 welder’s glass but otherwise do not use anything other than approved solar eclipse glasses to look directly at the sun.

If you are around children, make sure they are not putting their eyes at risk.

Do not use regular sunglasses.

Do not think that layering many sheets of dark tinting will be safe. It is not.

Do not look at the sun directly through an optical viewfinder on your camera or binoculars or a telescope because the light will be further magnified on your eyes.

The sun may damage a digital camera sensor so purchase a solar eclipse filter for your camera too if you plan to take professional pictures.

BOTTOM LINE: purchase solar eclipse glasses. They are typically just a couple of dollars. Do a search online for ISO 12312 solar eclipse glasses or check local stores. Many places sell them. Here are just some stores that sell solar eclipse glasses in the News 5 area. This list is in no order, and this is not an endorsement. Call ahead to see if they have any left.

