Solar Eclipse Glasses

By Published:
Solar Eclipse Glasses

The sun is powerful and can damage your eyes. There’s even a higher risk of damage during a solar eclipse so if you want to look directly at it, you must use certified solar eclipse glasses. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Only get solar eclipse glasses that are ISO 12312-2 rated. Also look for a “CE” designation.
  • Do not use glasses that are scratched. Throw them away.
  • You can use #14 welder’s glass but otherwise do not use anything other than approved solar eclipse glasses to look directly at the sun.
  • If you are around children, make sure they are not putting their eyes at risk.
  • Do not use regular sunglasses.
  • Do not think that layering many sheets of dark tinting will be safe. It is not.
  • Do not look at the sun directly through an optical viewfinder on your camera or binoculars or a telescope because the light will be further magnified on your eyes.
  • The sun may damage a digital camera sensor so purchase a solar eclipse filter for your camera too if you plan to take professional pictures.

BOTTOM LINE: purchase solar eclipse glasses. They are typically just a couple of dollars. Do a search online for ISO 12312 solar eclipse glasses or check local stores. Many places sell them. Here are just some stores that sell solar eclipse glasses in the News 5 area. This list is in no order, and this is not an endorsement. Call ahead to see if they have any left.

  • Walmart
  • Lowes
  • Hobby Town
  • Big City Toys
  • Moonpie Store
  • Andrews Hardware, in Citronelle

Share the names of other local stores that carry solar eclipse glasses on the WKRG Facebook page, and we’ll update this article.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s