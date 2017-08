SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake near Scottsboro, Alabama.

According to USGS, the earthquake took place just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in Jackson County, southwest of Scottsboro.

According to Alabama EMA, shaking from this magnitude is not associated with damage.

Low magnitude quakes are typically not even noticed by people.

To learn more about earthquakes and to view an interactive map, visit the USGS website.