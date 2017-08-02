Search for Suspect Accused of Armed Robbery at Payday Loan Store in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a payday loan store in Daphne.

The robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at Advanced America Cash on Highway 98.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with gold bottom teeth and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue shorts and a blue baseball cap. He fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Camaro.

Police say he walked into the bank, produced a black and gold semi-automatic pistol, demanded money from the cash drawer and forced the clerk to open the safe. After receiving the cash, he fled the business.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact the Daphne Police Department at (251) 621-2839.