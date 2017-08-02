Prosecutors: Mobile consignment shop sold coat of endangered jaguar fur

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Jaguar fur surrounds a federal case in which prosecutors say an Alabama clothing consignment shop violated the Endangered Species Act.

Prosecutors say in a criminal complaint that the shop, which does business as Hertha’s Second Edition, violated the federal act by selling a fur coat to a customer in Biloxi, Mississippi. Authorities say the coat was made partly from the hide of a jaguar.

A lawyer representing the store and its affiliated firm, Hershey’s Girls LLP, didn’t immediately return phone and email messages. No one answered the phone at its store in Mobile, Alabama, early Wednesday.

The complaint filed this week provides no details on the jaguar, but says the coat was sold between Jan. 13 and Feb. 6.

If convicted, the charge is punishable by up to a year in prison.