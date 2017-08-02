Parents Happy to See Kids Headed Back to School

It’s back to school time. In order to get the kids to school, thousands of parents are getting back into the routine of of the daily grind. Parenting.com recommends getting the school prep started the day before. They also recommend sticking to a schedule and mapping out tasks and expectations.

Parents we talked with say the first day of school can be challenging and rewarding. News 5’s Chad Petri asked moms what the hardest part of getting kids ready for the new year is. “Getting them up in the morning” she says. Another mom, Christina Hickman says “just starting school finding uniforms and things like that and everything else.” Angel Daughdrill says her kids are happy and ready to get back to school and, “relieved that I don’t have to deal with kids no more, summer’s over!”

Mobile county schools start on August 8th. School officials say start times for most of the district have remained the same this year.