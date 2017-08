An MPD press release reads:

MPD needs the public’s help identifying the man shown in the photos below.

He goes by the nickname “RED” and is known to frequent the Houston Street/Rickarby Park area. He is wanted in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries. He is believed to be in his late teens, early twenties, about 6″0′ and 150 pounds, and wears glasses.

If anyone recognizes him, call 208-7211.