Mobile Man Accused of Burglary While Impersonating a Police Officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Mobile was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he stole from a man while impersonating a police officer.

It happened on St. Anthony Street in Downtown Mobile about three blocks away from Cathedral Square and Dauphin Street.

30-year-old Antavious Berry was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. He faces charges of burglary second-degree, impersonating a police officer, and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

The victim told police that an unknown man unlawfully entered his home and claimed that he was a police officer. Police say Berry forced the victim outside to his vehicle then took all the items from the car and fled the scene.

Berry was located by officers shortly after and arrested. He has an arrest record in Mobile County going back to last year with arrests for theft, assault, and attempting to elude police.