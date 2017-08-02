Mobile Homicide Investigators Featured in New Trailer For A&E’s ‘The First 48’ Episode

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A&E network released a trailer for the upcoming episode of ‘The First 48,‘ in which Mobile law enforcement will be featured.

The trailer features various scenes familiar to Port City residents: Mardi Gras, ships coming in to dock, the downtown skyline, fishermen on the bay.

“Mobile is a very unique place,” Corporal Kenneth Gillespie says in the trailer. “It’s more family-oriented, but like any other city, we have crime here.”

Gillespie is one of five investigators that make up the Mobile Police Department’s homicide unit featured on the show this Thursday.

TV Guide’s synopsis for the episode, titled A Murder in Mobile, reads: “When a homeless man is gunned down on the sidewalk, Mobile detectives discover a petty motive.”

The episode is set to air Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. on A&E.

‘The First 48’ takes viewers behind the scenes of real-life investigations as it follows homicide detectives in the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations, giving viewers unprecedented access to crime scenes, interrogations, and forensic processing.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW: