“Moana” to be MPD’s Final Movie in the Park This Summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Saturday, grab the family and head to Medal of Honor Park to catch “Moana” under the stars.

The Mobile Police Department announced the popular Disney movie as its final selection for its Movie in the Park summer series.

In addition to the movie, families can enjoy games and activities with police officers.

The festivities on August 5 begin at 5:30 p.m., with the movie getting underway at dusk. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the movie on the outdoor screen. The department says food will be provided.

Medal of Honor Park is located at 1711 Hillcrest Road.