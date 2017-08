BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– Senate Candidate Mo Brooks will kick off his “Drain the Swamp” Bus Tour today.

The tour will consist of 23 stops across the state. One of those stops will be today at Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 at 11:30 a.m.

Brooks is one of the nine Republican candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by A.G. Jeff Sessions.