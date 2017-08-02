Florida Driver’s Licenses Get New Look, Better Security

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB/WKRG) – After more than a decade, the state of Florida is rolling out a new design for its driver’s licenses.

Starting this week, new Florida ID cards will be issued at eight different tax collector offices statewide, including Okaloosa County.

A spokesperson from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says the new cards contains nearly double the number of security features than the current card, making it more difficult to counterfeit and better securing personal information.

But the new safeguards may come at a price for some.

“It’s not the most attractive card,” said Chuck Perdue, Bay County Tax Collector. “It’s a white background, for both the picture and the card, it’s a standardized format.

“Whoever needs to see your card can verify the information easily.”

In addition to the 41 new security features, the card doubles as a state license for other activities. On the back of the card, one can add a variety of other licenses they hold: sportsman, boater, hunting, freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, hearing, disabled, etc.

The new cars will be available in all Florida service centers by the year-end. The new credential will be issued alongside the existing ones until all old cards are phased out.