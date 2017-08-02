ESPN’s College Gameday to Broadcast from Alabama-Florida State Opener

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRG) – It’s being called The Greatest Opener of All Time and now ESPN’s College Gameday is getting in on the action. Alabama will take on Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 2.

College Gameday, college football’s longest-running and most-celebrated pregame show, will broadcast live from the first game ever to be played in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“College GameDay is synonymous with the biggest games of the year,” said Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO & President Gary Stokan said in a press release. “With this game shaping up to be the Greatest Opener of All Time, we welcome GameDay back to Atlanta. It’s going to be an epic celebration of college football!”

Current preseason polls have both teams in the Top 5 and some polls have the teams as #1 and #2 going into the season.

College Gameday will begin broadcasting at 8 p.m. (central) on ESPN and the game between Alabama and Florida State will kickoff at 7 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.

This will mark the fourth time College GameDay has opened the season from Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with previous appearances in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

It’s official! To open the 2017 season, we are headed to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/9XEVKmbPzX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 2, 2017