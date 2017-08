Alabama State Troopers are investigating an early morning wreck that killed one person.

It happened around 2:20 am this (Wednesday 8/2) morning on Highway 56, east of Chatom, Alabama.

State troopers say it appears the driver lost control, ran off the road and flipped.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The victim’s name will be released, once the family has been notified about the accident.