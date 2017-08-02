Back to School: Redefining Ready

It’s not just about the standardized test scores in Mobile County Public schools this year. The largest school system in the state is joining a national initiative called “Redefining ready.”

The idea comes from the School Superintendents association. Test scores have been the traditional method for measuring student progress across the nation.

“Redefining ready” takes other things into account. In addition to test scores, student progress will now be measured using other factors. “The full range of subjects that are important, pathways to college, and career success and we are broadening the scope to include community service this year also,” says Martha Peek, MCPSS Superintendent:

Redefining ready will also use advanced placement tests, early college credits, attendance and other factors to help measure school progress. Organizers say students are more than a score and hope these additional factors more accurately reflect a 21st century education.