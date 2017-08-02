Back to School in the Digital Age.

This year Mobile County Schools will continue to expand their digital literacy program. We’ve seen plenty of video where children are using tech in the classroom like tablet computers and 3D printers. The goal is to incorporate technology in the classroom and have it apply to classes in a meaningful way. School officials say computers, touch screens and other high tech gadgets need a purpose in a lesson.

“Technology not just for the sake of ‘I’m using a computer’ but to have specific goals and learning objectives that the students will focus on and then use the technology for research,” says Martha Peek, MCPSS Superintendent: Peek says libraries are now called digital learning centers. She says this program will help support what they’re learning in the classroom.