Anticipation Builds Over Mobile’s Feature in “The First 48”

The city of Mobile will be in the national spotlight when it will be featured in Thursday nights episode of “The First 48.”

The A&E show takes viewers behind the scenes in the first 48-hours of real-life murder investigations.

For over a year camera crews have been shadowing Mobile Police investigators.

Thursday’s episode features the death of Michael Levitzke, who was killed in June of last year on Springhill Avenue.

Two people were arrested in that case.

Detectives say they hope the show highlights all that goes in to working these cases.

“They will realize that we are here working for the citizens, we are here busting our butts every day to get this job done and I think the fact that they see that and recognize that, will definitely help us out, “said Corporal Kenneth Gillespie, a homicide investigator featured on the show.

The First 48 airs Thursday evening on A&E at 8 o’clock local time.