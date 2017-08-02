3 Boaters Rescued After Boat Sinks Near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from a sinking boat Monday near Saint Andrews Pass in Panama City, Fla.

The Coast Guard deployed crews from Panama City after the boat began to sink about three nautical miles offshore. The crews were able to locate the three people floating in the water and bring them on board with no injuries.

The boaters were taken to Saint Andrew State Park and were in good condition.

In the response, the Coast Guard deployed a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft for shallow water and the Cutter Kingfisher.