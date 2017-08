MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council unanimously approved the contract to begin construction work on Water Street in downtown Mobile Tuesday.

The first phase of the construction will include new sidewalks and new curb ramps at crosswalks that are ADA compliant.

The contract is just over $113,000. The city is hoping to approve several more contracts in the future in hopes of making Water St. the gateway to the city and more pedestrian friendly.