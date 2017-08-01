Walker County Inmate Still on the Run

JASPER, Ala. (AP) – The sheriff in Walker County, Alabama says he’s not going to make any excuses for the escape of a dozen inmates from his jail.

Sheriff James Underwood says an inmate used peanut butter to write the number of an outside door over his cell, and then persuaded a new employee watching on closed-circuit camera from a control room to open what he thought was the door to the man’s cell.

The sheriff said “that door number was the outside door.

Unbeknowingly to him, he hit that door and out the door they went.

Underwood says changing numbers on doors with peanut butter “may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox.”

All but one of the dozen inmates were captured within hours.

The sheriff said he hopes and expects the last one, Brady Kilpatrick, to be back in custody soon.

He said the only person seriously hurt in the entire escape incident was an inmate who sliced his thumb climbing over a razor-wire fence.