Victim Identified in Weekend Homicide in Mobile

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in Mobile.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Coleman, according to Mobile Police. Coleman was found dead on Fry Street near Magnolia Cemetery in the Oakleigh subdivision.

Christopher Coleman

No arrests have been made in the investigation and police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 251-721-0507.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

 

