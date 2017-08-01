Umbrella Vs. Gun

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Wes Woodin hit a man with an umbrella after he says the man was waving a gun at other beachgoers in Fort Walton yesterday.

A woman and her sister who caught it all on video say Wes Woodin was in the right place at the right time.

“The umbrella dude came and just whacked him upside the gun because he had the gun out,” says Kimberly Gutierrez.

They tell me it all started over an inflatable octopus, and they heard arguing, then the next thing they saw was a gun.

“The lady was yelling about an octopus, and he had the octopus in his hand, then we weren’t looking and then we heard them yelling, and then they were fighting and then we saw him take out his gun and wave it around,” says Gutierrez.

Which the sisters say made everyone nervous.

“My first reaction was, when he pulled the gun he could barely stand up, you know it was kids behind us,” Gutierrez.

And now her video has been viewed thousands of times on several social media platforms.

She says it isn’t about the views, she says she is thankful some one they call the umbrella dude, saved the day.

“Thank god for him the umbrella dude, he saved our lives, it could have been bad,” says Gutierrez.