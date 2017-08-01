Three Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Eight Mile Woman

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A Monday evening crash claimed the life of an Eight Mile woman and injured three others.

On Monday, July 31 around 4:02 p.m. Gabrial Lee, 23-years old, was driving a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant on U.S 45 near mile marker 26. Lee’s vehicle collided with a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Ethan Walker of Chickasaw.

The Mitsubishi continued to travel colliding with a 2010 Lexus driven by Karen Rush.

Lee was pronounced dead on the scene. Rush and two passengers were taken to a hospital to receive medical attention for their injuries. Walker was not injured in the incident.

The collision is under investigation at this time.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story reported that the victim, Gabrial Lee, was a man when she is, in fact, a woman.