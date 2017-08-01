School Bus Drivers Needed in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System is looking to hire 30 new bus drivers.

Even though the new school year is just one week away, the school system says having a shortage of drivers is not uncommon.

The pay starts at $12,000, but it can go up to $19,000.

Pat Mitchell, MCPSS Director of Transportation, says the hours are part-time, but drivers receive full-time benefits, including retirement.

It takes three months of training before drivers receive a bus route.

The new school year starts on Tuesday, August 8.

You can view the job listing here.