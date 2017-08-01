MPD Celebrates 34th National Night Out

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Tonight is National Night Out and the Mobile Police Department are celebrating their 34th Annual Night Out.

Across the United States, people are getting ready for a National Party. The night out is for people interested and dedicated to making neighborhoods safer through police-community partnerships.

Since 1983, the National Night Out in Mobile is about community building.

Events to celebrate the occasion will take place at the Mobile Civic Center.

Some of the Mobile Units that will be at the event will include:

Mobile Police Department Motorcycle Unit- an obstacle course showing how they train for traffic enforcement

The Mounted Unit- will demonstrate crown control techniques

Bomb Squad Unit – how a robot is used

K-9 Unit- explaining how it assists in criminal investigation

Mobile Fire-Rescue, Mobile Marine Police, City of Mobile Public Works and Parks & Recreation, U.S. Coast Guard and more

Events kick off with a pre-show of 620 Jazz Band performing at 5:00 p.m. followed by the prayer for peace and program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Prizes will be given away throughout the program.

A Crime Prevention 5K Run/Walk will take place in Bienville Square at 6:30 p.m.