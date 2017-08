MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is responding to a reported commercial building fire at Stone Container company on Mobile Street. MFRD tweeted that the first engine company on scene reported smoke visible from the location.

CMD advises smoke visible at Stone Container. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) August 1, 2017

Light smoke could also be seen rising above the trees from the WKRG Bel-Air Tower camera.

