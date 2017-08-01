Mobile County Democratic Legislators to Hold Town Hall

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Democratic legislators from Mobile County have announced a town hall meeting for Thursday, August 3 to update citizens on the recent legislative session and discuss local community concerns.

The town hall meeting will take place at Leflore Magnet High School located at 700 Donald Street, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Rep. James Buskey, Rep. Barbara Drummond, Rep. Adline Clarke, and Rep. Napoleon Bracy all plan to attend.

The town hall is the latest in a series that members of the Alabama Democratic Caucus are hosting across the state.

