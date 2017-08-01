Mississippi Schools and Libraries Can Apply for Free Books

Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi libraries can apply for free books through the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker says the Library of Congress receives more than 20,000 items a day, keeping about half for its permanent collection.

Wicker says in a news release that excess books are available to educational institutions, nonprofit tax-exempt organizations, or state and local public agencies. The collection includes paper and hardback books, audio and video recordings and maps.

Wicker also says he will donate books from his own collection.

Information about the book donations from the Library of Congress and the senator is available by emailing: wicker_bookswicker.senate.gov.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s