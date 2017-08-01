Man Uses Umbrella to Whack Gun-Wielding Man at Beach

Courtesy: Wes Woodin

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man used a beach umbrella to hit another man who brought a gun to the beach, and it was all caught on camera.

“This is what happens when you bring an umbrella to a gun fight,” wrote Wes Woodin in a post online.

Apparently, there was some kind of argument right before this happened. Woodin told News 5 he used the umbrella to knock the gun out of the other guy’s hand.

Woodin and others held the man until authorities arrived to detain him.

Katrice Nolan will have an update later today on News 5 at 5 p.m.

