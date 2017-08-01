Man Uses Umbrella to Whack Gun-Wielding Man at Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man used a beach umbrella to hit another man who brought a gun to the beach, and it was all caught on camera.

“This is what happens when you bring an umbrella to a gun fight,” wrote Wes Woodin in a post online.

Apparently, there was some kind of argument right before this happened. Woodin told News 5 he used the umbrella to knock the gun out of the other guy’s hand.

Woodin and others held the man until authorities arrived to detain him.

