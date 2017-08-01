Local Trio Creates Device to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Every year, an average of 37 children die heat related deaths from being left or trapped inside a car, according to Kids And Cars. In early July, a seven week old infant in Mary Esther became part of the statistic.

The infant died after being left inside a vehicle for eight hours, a tragic accident caused by a miscommunication between the infant’s parents and a grandmother.

Stories like that have inspired a group of friends in Northwest Florida to make a change.

Whether it’s because you’re busy on your phone, following a different routine, or in the darkest situations, sometimes on purpose, on average every nine days a child dies from being left in a hot car.

A new device three men hope becomes standard in vehicles would sense the presence of a living being and alert the owner and eventually authorities.

You’ve seen the stories on News 5. 30 children have died from heatstroke in vehicles so far in 2017. One local man had an idea aimed at erasing those statistics.

“I was thankful that that had never happened to me personally,” Dr. Wayne Justice, who had the idea for XTRAS. “But, I could see where with the business of life something like that could happen.”

Dr. Wayne Justice had an idea and brought two friends, another doctor and an engineer in on the plan. He’s created XTRAS, a system that uses sensors to detect and alert when you forget your child in a car.

“That has to happen pretty quickly,” said Mark Denney, the engineer with XTRAS. “It doesn’t take long once the temperature in the car gets to a certain value. It’s gonna happen quick so you gotta respond quick.”

The XTRAS system uses five different sensors to set off alerts, but three of those sensors are the most important. The first one is the one that picks up on carbon dioxide. Then, there’s another one that picks up on facial recognition within the car. A third sensor is going to pick up on the temperature inside the car.

When temperatures skyrocket in the summer, it doesn’t take long for car temperatures to turn deadly.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue tested the temperature inside some of the cars in the parking lot at the XTRAS lab. At 6:30 at night, one of the cars measured 130 degrees, a deadly temperature for infants in as quick as 15 minutes.

By combining the carbon dioxide presence with the recognition of a face and a possibly deadly temperature, XTRAS will alert via cell phone whoever is registered to the car, and if the alert is unnoticed or ignored, law enforcement is called.

“If a parent really wanted to kill their child, they will find a way,” Dr. Justice said of hot car deaths in the past that have not been accidents. “But, it will not happen in this way, where they say, ‘Oh it was an accident, I forgot.’ No, you didn’t, you intentionally left your child there to die a horrible death.”

The group is on the second phase prototype for XTRAS. They’ll soon be sending it off to the National Highway Safety Administration for testing.

XTRAS will also be able to detect pets left behind in cars as well, and alert in the same way.