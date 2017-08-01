Local Ice Cream Shop Labeled “Best Ice Cream Shop in All 50 States”

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A local ice cream shop has been labeled “Best Ice Cream Shop in All 50 States.”

According to an article posted by Mental Floss, Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe is “the best ice cream in the South.”

Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe offers 47 different flavors made in house.  They also make Pennsylvania Dutch Milkshakes and malts, banana splits, floats, and tulip sundaes which are dubbed “an old fun food tradition for Sunday”

Cammie’s ice cream is also sold at Matt’s Homemade Ice Cream in Gulf Shores

The Shop is currently owned by Cammie Wayne but was originally owned and opened by Edwin Widemire 1969.

Widemire sold the business in 1998  to Cammie Wayne, who worked her first job at the shop when she was 16.

 

