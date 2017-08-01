Live Traffic Blog

6:55 A.M. – Your Tuesday morning commute continues to look good on the bayway and Causeway is traffic volume has increased headed towards Mobile (it’s just the time of the morning for that). No problems through either of the tunnels right now. Moving along nicely in Mobile all the earlier accidents there have been cleared. No problems right now through Baldwin County as well. Florida Highway Patrol still has an accident Pine Forest Road West Nine Mile Road. The roadway is blocked so avoid that intersection.

6:42 A.M. – We had an earlier accident I-65 northbound near between Dauphin and Springhill Avenue that appears to have been moved out of the roadway because there’s no more delay in that area. Mobile Police worked that accident. Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now as traffic volume begins to pick up headed towards Mobile. Through the tunnels we look good. Just a few more minutes there from an earlier accident I-10 headed eastbound between the Malbis and Loxley exits there in Baldwin County. Alabama Highway Patrol on the scene of an accident there. And in Pensacola still delays Pine Forest Road West Nine Mile Road with an accident involving roadblock

6:10 A.M. – We’ve got a new accident that occurred in Mobile on I-65 Northbound there between Dauphin and Springhill. It looks like it does involve injuries and emergency vehicles and Mobile Police headed the scene. We’re accident free on the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels. Highway patrol on the scene of an accident I-10 Eastbound in Baldwin County between the Malbis and Loxley exits. Apparently a truck blew out a tire and hit another vehicle but thankfully no injuries. In Pensacola, earlier accidents still being worked including the intersections and Pine Forest Road at West Nine Mile Road and closer to the Naval Air Station to Gulf Beach Highway at Americus Avenue. Both accidents involving roadblock.