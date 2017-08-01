Last of 12 Inmates Captured After Alabama Jailbreak

(WKRG) — The 12th inmate who escaped an Alabama prison in Walker County on Sunday has been re-captured after being on the run for two days.

24-year-old Brady Kilpatrick was taken into custody Tuesday. News 5 is still working to find out what led to his capture.

Officials say the inmates took advantage of a new guard by using peanut butter to change the number on an exit door.

They made their escape when the guard in advertently opened the door.

The first eleven inmates were captured within 8 hours.

Kilpatrick was the only one to make it out of the Walker County area.

He was found Tuesday night hiding out at a home in South Florida.