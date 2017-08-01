“Hot Load” Makes Big Mess in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) –Bulldozers, rakes and shovels make quick work of picking up what a garbage truck driver was forced to dump after a scary run in South Baldwin County.

“Flames were coming out of the back of the truck and the driver did what he was supposed to do,” said Fort Morgan Fire Chief Glenn Stevens, “He pulled over and he dumped his load on the side of the road.”

It’s called a “hot load”. “Apparently somebody in Gulf Shores had some trash with some hot coals in it,” said Stevens.

Those coals ignited inside the hopper of the truck and if not for the quick thinking of the driver, the results could have been disastrous. “It was about 20 foot long, 10 foot wide, 6-foot high pile of trash on fire, flaming,” said Stevens. “Flames were four or five feet high”.

Drivers captured these images as they drove past the unusual sight in one of the areas most picturesque spots.

“It happens enough that we train for it but this is not a regular occurrence.” Tom Terry is with Waste Management who owns the truck and was on site for the clean-up. “The driver did everything right. He done an excellent job.”

And the company is not finished yet. “This area will be cleaned up like it never happened,” said Terry.

Cigarette butts and hot coals dumped in a trash can are the most common causes of these type of fires. Crews will be back Wednesday to finish the clean-up.