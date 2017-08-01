Gulf Shores to study formation of school system

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) – The coastal town of Gulf Shores is moving ahead with a study about whether to form its own school system.

City Council members approved conducting a feasibility study for the project during a meeting Monday night.

The move comes after a citizens group presented city leaders with a petition supporting the formation of a city school system. It also provided $12,000 to help fund a study on whether the town should leave the Baldwin County school system.

Councilman Jason Dyken says community involvement and financial support allowed council members to move quickly on the idea. Gulf Shores has a population of about 9,700 and an economy heavily dependent on the tourism industry. A spokesman for Baldwin County’s school system says officials believe the city and county are better together.

The move by Gulf Shores comes after similar studies were approved by Daphne and Fairhope over the last year.