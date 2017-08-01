Fry Street Homicide Victim’s Children Pleading for Justice in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father of five was gunned down in a driveway over the weekend. News 5’s JB Biunno sat down with two of his young children who said, they just want their daddy.

“I can’t sleep without him.” “I want my daddy to come back to my life.”

Chris Jr. and Zach, are stuck in a nightmare they can’t seem to wake up from.

Their father, 32-year-old Christopher Colman was shot to death on Saturday, his body found lying in a driveway on Frye Street.

“My momma told me when the police came at the door showing a picture of my daddy. On a card.”

His five children are without their dad after one act of violence in Mobile.

“There’s nothing bad you could say about him,” Coleman’s sister couldn’t hold back her tears.

“We go fishing together, we go crabbing together, we do so much with the kids together. Chris, you can’t, there’s nothing bad you can say about Chris Coleman.”

She can’t imagine any reason why Chris would have been gunned down.

“I don’t know what happened, and how it happened. I don’t know what my brother had going on.”

The Coleman family came to News 5, begging anyone who knows something, to contact the police and to help bring a sense of closure to their home.

“Whoever knows something, they could just talk to the police officer and tell them something about it.”

Mobile Police are still looking for a motive in the deadly shooting and for a suspect.

If you have any information that could help, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.