Ex-Cop Caught on Camera Punching Valet in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Lauderdale’s police chief says an ex-cop who punched a hotel valet committed an “egregious” attack and should be prosecuted.

Surveillance cameras from the Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort on July 25th show former Atlanta police officer John Kiernan punching the hotel valet in the face.

The valet, Rodolfo Rodriguez, told police that Kiernan did not want to pay the $18 valet charge, CBS News reported.

In the video, Rodriguez does not appear to make any threatening moves or gestures. However, the video does not have any audio.

After the hotel manager questioned why the responding officer did not arrest Kiernan, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione released a statement addressing the incident.

As a rule of law in Florida the officer must personally witness misdemeanor crimes to make an arrest but there are a few exceptions to this law and fortunately battery is one of those exceptions. When an officer does not witness a crime they must weigh all the factors available to him at the time to make that decision. In the case of a battery, factors such as visible injuries, statements from the involved parties and statements from independent witness must be considered. All physical evidence available at the time must also be reviewed.

The statement goes on to say the victim had no visible injuries, and the police department did not obtain the video until the next day.

Chief Maglione says his department has sent the case to the State Attorney’s Office, and he believes the suspect should be prosecuted.