Cosby’s defense attorney wants off the case before retrial

Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2013 file photo, actor-comedian Bill Cosby poses for a portrait in New York. A federal judge on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Renita Hill, 48, of Baldwin, Pa., who claims Bill Cosby defamed her when he and his representatives responded to allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted her and other women. The October lawsuit filed Hill was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she cannot try to amend and re-file it. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby’s defense attorney in his sex assault trial that ended with a deadlocked jury wants off the case before a retrial that’s scheduled to begin in November.

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle of Philadelphia filed documents Tuesday seeking to withdraw as Cosby’s counsel. He says Cosby is taking steps to secure new lawyers.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will consider the request at a hearing Aug. 22.

Cosby is being retried on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand more than a decade ago.

Prosecutors found themselves back at square one June 17 after a judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations.

The 80-year-old comedian has said his encounter with the former Temple University worker was consensual.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s