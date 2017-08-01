“Big Time” Act of Kindness Caught on Camera at Mobile Restaurant

A touching moment at a Mobile restaurant is touching hearts across the Gulf Coast and across the country. A diner caught the moment on camera, and his post has been shared hundreds of times.

Destin Richardson, posted a photo of Big Time diner owner, Mitch Nyeste, helping an elderly man cut his food. After assisting the gentleman he continued to walk around the diner asking customers how their meal was and if anyone needs anything.

News 5 spoke to an employee at the Big Time diner, about this big time good deed. She confirmed that the picture is of owner Mitch Nyeste, who has owned the local landmark since it opened. She tells News 5 that he normally works the night shift.

Destin Richardson, the diner who took the photo, gave News 5 permission to share the photo, writing “it needs to be recognized that it’s a wonderful group of people there.”